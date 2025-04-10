Kyle Nicolas News: Joining Pittsburgh

The Pirates recalled Nicolas from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 26-year-old righty will come up from the minors to give the Pirates' bullpen another fresh arm to work with, replacing Thomas Harrington. Nicolas has been hit around quite a bit in Triple-A this year, allowing nine earned runs in just 6.1 innings, so he'll likely only see action in low-leverage situations while in Pittsburgh.