Kyle Stowers

Kyle Stowers News: Drives in two runs Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Stowers went 2-for-3 with one run scored two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

Stowers drove in his first run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and he knocked in what ended up being the game-winning run in the sixth frame with a double to center field that brought Xavier Edwards home. Stowers has gone 4-for-8 with two doubles, one triple and four RBI in the first two games of the series.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

