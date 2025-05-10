Kyle Tucker News: Belts homer No. 10

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

The former Astro got the Cubs on the board in the fourth inning by taking Clay Holmes deep, but Chicago was already staring at a 5-0 deficit at that point. Tucker is on track for a career-best campaign ahead of free agency this winter, slashing .283/.392/.559 through 39 games with 10 homers, 10 steals, 31 runs and 32 RBI.