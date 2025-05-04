Kyle Tucker News: Hits ninth home run Saturday

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Tucker tied Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who also went deep Saturday, for the team lead with nine home runs. The former has excelled in his first season with the Cubs, as he's now batting .284 with a robust .965 OPS. Tucker also leads Chicago with 30 RBI, and that figure is good enough for third in the majors behind Teoscar Hernandez and Aaron Judge, who both have 33.