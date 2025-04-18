Kyle Tucker News: Homers, triples in win

Tucker went 3-for-5 a two-run home run, a triple and two total runs scored in Friday's 13-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tucker hit his first triple of the season and his sixth home run in a wild win for the Cubs. The outfielder has settled in quite well with his new team, as he's now sporting a 1.055 OPS through 22 games. That OPS would represent a new career best for Tucker if he can keep up the pace. Over his last 10 games, he's gone 13-for-41 with six RBI and eight runs scored.