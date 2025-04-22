Kyle Tucker News: Huge game in win

Tucker went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two total runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-10, 10-inning win over the Dodgers. He also stole two bases.

Tucker had a monster performance for the Cubs, recording his first game this season with both a home run and a stolen base. For the year, the talented outfielder has seven long balls, six steals and a robust 1.070 OPS across 25 games, making him an early NL MVP contender with his new team.