Kyle Tucker News: Keeps rolling in win

Tucker went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins. He also stole a base.

Tucker crushed his 12th home run of the season in his first at-bat, then continued to torment Miami pitching all afternoon. The outfielder finished the series against the Marlins with consecutive three-hit games. Tucker has been thriving in his first season in Chicago, as he has a stellar .939 OPS to go along with 14 stolen bases, which is now tied for the team lead with Pete Crow-Armstrong. The two players are also both tied with Seiya Suzuki for the team lead with 12 long balls.