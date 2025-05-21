Kyle Tucker News: Launches 11th homer

Tucker went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Marlins.

The 28-year-old outfielder produced his first three-hit effort since April 22, while his first-inning long ball off Ryan Weathers snapped a brief nine-game homer drought. Tucker has slowed down in May, but on the season he still sports a .268/.381/.532 slash line with 11 home runs, 13 steals, 34 RBI and 37 runs in 49 contests.