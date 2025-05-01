Kyle Tucker News: Launches home run Thursday
Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.
Tucker popped his eighth home run of the season in the fifth inning to help lead the Cubs to the victory. The outfielder had slowed down a bit recently after a hot start to the season, going just 2-for-22 over his past six games with no extra-base hits. Tucker is too talented to stay down for long, however, and he remains an elite fantasy option.
