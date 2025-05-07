Kyle Tucker News: Two more hits Tuesday
Tucker went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 14-5 extra-innings loss to the Giants.
After snapping a four-game hitting streak with an 0-for-4 performance Monday, Tucker picked things right back up Tuesday. It was the outfielder's third multi-hit performance over his last six appearances, pushing his season batting average up to .290. Tucker's career high in that category is .294, and he's been a well-rounded fantasy contributor this year with nine home runs and 31 RBI, both of which are tied for the team lead.
