Kyle Wright Injury: Could throw live BP next week

Wright (shoulder) could be ready to throw a live batting practice session next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder, Wright will throw at least one more bullpen session before progressing to facing hitters. The righty hopes to be ready for Opening Day, but it will depend on how he looks and feels as he ramps things up. Wright could potentially compete for a spot in the Royals' Opening Day rotation, but he might be a long shot given how much time he's missed and the fact that he's behind others in camp with his throwing progression.