The Z Files: NFBC - Postseason Hold 'Em Rankings

Your approach doesn't even have to focus on teams you expect to advance. If you're trying to win the overall (and let's face it, that's everyone's objective), backing a long shot reduces the number of competitors with players still racking up multipliers come the final round. That said, the multipliers themselves offer an opportunity for differentiation, so perhaps sticking to

Drafting strategy involves identifying teams you expect to advance and plotting the positions you want to get the multipliers on, and then supplementing with players easier to replace, with an eye on who you can add in that spot in the next round.

Unlike some contests, you can replace players at the end of each series. Those that are not replaced have a multiplier attached to their points for the next round. For example, players rostered for the Division Series making it to the League Championship Series get double points on the LCS. Those making it all the way to the World Series get triple points in the final round. Players added to your roster for the LCS receive double if the advance to the World Series.

Drafting strategy involves identifying teams you expect to advance and plotting the positions you want to get the multipliers on, and then supplementing with players easier to replace, with an eye on who you can add in that spot in the next round.

Your approach doesn't even have to focus on teams you expect to advance. If you're trying to win the overall (and let's face it, that's everyone's objective), backing a long shot reduces the number of competitors with players still racking up multipliers come the final round. That said, the multipliers themselves offer an opportunity for differentiation, so perhaps sticking to chalk and counting on subtle roster differences is the way to go.

Everyone has their own way to build the puzzle. I map out the brackets and decide the 10 players I want from the projected World Series Champion, plus six from their opponent. (You can have maximum 10 players from one team in the final round.)

In Round 2, you can have a max of six from each team (probably the two you expect to advance). However, every team alive at the beginning of the round needs at least one representative.

The fun part is deciding on the players you expect to be eliminated and have their position filled by someone from your World Series teams not yet on your roster.

As an example, say you are backing the Astros. Jose Abreu probably isn't in your Round 1 lineup, but he's one of the 10 you expect to have rostered for the final round. You can fill first base with a player you expect to be eliminated. Of course, things rarely go as planned, and the player you anticipated to lose might still be alive, so he gets the multiplier advantage -- making it a tough decision whether to take him out.

It really is a great format since it involves player evaluation, team expectations and game theory.

What follows are two sets of rankings. Neither is designed to be a "best player available" list, since it doesn't apply to this format. You need to integrate your plan, using the rankings more in a relative than absolute sense.

The first set assumes everyone plays in the same number of games. It would be very similar to rankings for a full season with the same scoring system. It accounts for position in the batting order and number of plate appearances each team generates with that spot. The plate appearances are assigned using the current projected batting orders, accounting for platoon players.

The second set incorporates the current World Series odds, so players on the teams with better odds move up from the first list while players with lower odds move down. Atlanta players populate the top of the rankings, as the NL East champs are the overall favorites.

Normalized Rankings (Everyone plays the same number of games)

Adjusted Rankings (Based on World Series Odds)