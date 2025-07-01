Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Possible postponement in Angels at Braves game. Proceed accordingly!
We have a strong tier of top-three pitchers on tonight's slate, highlighted by Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the top of the salary list. Although he's been a bit inconsistent recently, a matchup against a White Sox lineup that has five hitters with a sub .700 OPS is a good spot for a ceiling outcome. Yamamoto has reached 26 DK points in six of his last 13 starts.
We've also starred Jacob deGrom, Michael Lorenzen and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts checks in as our top point-per-dollar option given his $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, deGrom gets a rematch against the Orioles after striking out seven batters in seven scoreless innings last week. Expect him to be highly rostered tonight. Note that Grant Holmes (check weather) and Colton Gordon also rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Jacob deGrom
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Shane Baz
|3
|11
|6
|12
|Grant Holmes
|4
|9
|2
|2
|Matthew Boyd
|5
|3
|7
|11
|Freddy Peralta
|6
|5
|4
|16
|Zac Gallen
|7
|16
|11
|9
|Clay Holmes
|8
|6
|13
|15
|Gavin Williams
|9
|13
|5
|17
|Brady Singer
|10
|8
|12
|3
|Michael Lorenzen
|11
|14
|15
|5
|Jeffrey Springs
|12
|12
|16
|10
|Richard Fitts
|13
|20
|14
|6
|Colton Gordon
|14
|7
|9
|1
|Hayden Birdsong
|15
|10
|8
|18
|Brandon Young
|16
|17
|18
|13
|Tyler Anderson
|17
|15
|17
|8
|Emerson Hancock
|18
|18
|20
|20
|Shane Smith
|19
|4
|10
|14
|Chase Dollander
|20
|19
|19
|19
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Astros
|7.0
|4
|High
|Dodgers
|6.7
|5
|High
|Braves
|6.4
|7
|Medium
|Rays
|5.7
|1
|High
|Red Sox
|5.4
|2
|High
|Cubs
|5.3
|12
|Medium
|Diamondbacks
|5.2
|13
|Medium
|Reds
|5.1
|3
|High
|Rockies
|5.0
|10
|High
|Rangers
|4.9
|20
|Medium
|Mariners
|4.7
|8
|Medium
|Mets
|4.6
|15
|Medium
|Giants
|4.3
|16
|Medium
|Brewers
|3.8
|6
|Low
|Athletics
|3.8
|9
|Low
|Royals
|3.7
|14
|Medium
|Angels
|3.6
|18
|Low
|Guardians
|3.1
|19
|Low
|Orioles
|3.0
|11
|Low
|White Sox
|2.2
|17
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Red Sox vs. RHP Singer (4.23 FIP). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu
Rockies vs. LHP Gordon (4.21 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Kyle Farmer, Thairo Estrada, Orlando Arcia, Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck
Reds vs. RHP Fitts (6.25 FIP, 2.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl
Rays vs. LHP Springs (4.58 FIP, 19.2 K%). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Curtis Mead, Christopher Morel, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
Ozzie Albies: 4-for-6, 3 HR; .667 BA, 3.000 OPS
Jose Ramirez: 12-for-41, 3 HR; .293 BA, .947 OPS
