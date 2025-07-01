Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, July 1

Ryan Pohle takes a deeper look into team stacks and pitchers for Tuesday's MLB slate, including the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a favorable matchup against the White Sox.
July 1, 2025
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, July 1
July 1, 2025
DFS MLB
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponement in Angels at Braves game. Proceed accordingly!

We have a strong tier of top-three pitchers on tonight's slate, highlighted by Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the top of the salary list. Although he's been a bit inconsistent recently, a matchup against a White Sox lineup that has five hitters with a sub .700 OPS is a good spot for a ceiling outcome. Yamamoto has reached 26 DK points in six of his last 13 starts.

We've also starred Jacob deGrom, Michael Lorenzen and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts checks in as our top point-per-dollar option given his $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, deGrom gets a rematch against the Orioles after striking out seven batters in seven scoreless innings last week. Expect him to be highly rostered tonight. Note that Grant Holmes (check weather) and Colton Gordon also rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Yoshinobu Yamamoto1217
Jacob deGrom2134
Shane Baz311612
Grant Holmes4

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Astros7.04High
Dodgers6.75High
Braves6.47Medium
Rays5.71High
Red Sox5.42High
Cubs5.312Medium
Diamondbacks5.213Medium
Reds5.13High
Rockies5.010High
Rangers4.920Medium
Mariners4.78Medium
Mets4.615Medium
Giants4.316Medium
Brewers3.86Low
Athletics3.89Low
Royals3.714Medium
Angels3.618Low
Guardians3.119Low
Orioles3.011Low
White Sox2.217Low

My primary team stack targets

Red Sox vs. RHP Singer (4.23 FIP). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu

Rockies vs. LHP Gordon (4.21 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Kyle Farmer, Thairo Estrada, Orlando Arcia, Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck

Reds vs. RHP Fitts (6.25 FIP, 2.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl

Rays vs. LHP Springs (4.58 FIP, 19.2 K%). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Curtis Mead, Christopher Morel, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Ozzie Albies: 4-for-6, 3 HR; .667 BA, 3.000 OPS

Jose Ramirez: 12-for-41, 3 HR; .293 BA, .947 OPS

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

