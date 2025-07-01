Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible postponement in Angels at Braves game. Proceed accordingly!

We have a strong tier of top-three pitchers on tonight's slate, highlighted by Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the top of the salary list. Although he's been a bit inconsistent recently, a matchup against a White Sox lineup that has five hitters with a sub .700 OPS is a good spot for a ceiling outcome. Yamamoto has reached 26 DK points in six of his last 13 starts.

We've also starred Jacob deGrom, Michael Lorenzen and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts checks in as our top point-per-dollar option given his $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, deGrom gets a rematch against the Orioles after striking out seven batters in seven scoreless innings last week. Expect him to be highly rostered tonight. Note that Grant Holmes (check weather) and Colton Gordon also rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):