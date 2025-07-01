MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, July 1

We have another full slate in the majors this Tuesday, and we are ready to deliver you our three best player props. We are banking on two of the league's elite hitters to continue raking, while also seeing value in a Japanese pitcher who seems ready to deliver a dominant outing against one of the weakest offenses in the majors.

Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto to record OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-125 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Yamamoto will have an outstanding matchup this Tuesday, as the White Sox boast one of the worst offenses in baseball, meaning the Japanese hurler could easily hit this mark in the strikeouts department. Even though Yamamoto hasn't recorded more than six strikeouts in any of his three previous starts, he fanned six in five innings during his last start against the Rockies on June 25 at Coors Field. That bodes well for his chances of boosting his K numbers against Chicago at home Tuesday. Yamamoto has reached Over 6.5 strikeouts six times already this season. The White Sox rank 29th in runs scored this season (287) and 10th in strikeouts (724). That's not a good recipe for success in this particular category.

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Cal Raleigh to record OVER 0.5 home runs (+220 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Who could bet against Raleigh right now? The All-Star catcher went yard in the series opener against the Royals on Monday, going 1-for-3 with a two-run shot, and that extended his hitting streak to four games. That homer also snapped a six-game homerless stretch for Raleigh, but the backstop has 33 homers already. He's one home run away from tying his previous career high, and he should establish a new personal best in that department before the All-Star break. Raleigh has 33 homers, 16 doubles, 71 RBI and 60 runs scored across 367 plate appearances in 2025. He went yard 11 times in 26 games in June, and it wouldn't be shocking if he goes yard once again to open July on a strong note.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker to record over 1.5 total bases (+125 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Tucker could be considered the barometer of the Cubs' offense, along with the likes of Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong. The star outfielder has been seeing the ball well in recent days and has recorded at least two bases in six of his previous nine games. He's hitting .342 with a 1.101 OPS, four homers, two doubles, nine RBI and nine runs scored over that stretch. Tucker has a .932 OPS with 17 homers and 52 RBI across 83 games this season, and the Cubs need him to continue hitting at an elite level. Even though Chicago sits 14 games above .500, the NL Central standings are getting tighter by the day. If Tucker has another solid day at the plate, the Cubs could be in line to open this massive series against the Guardians on the right foot.

MLB Picks Recap