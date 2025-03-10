Kyren Paris News: Could make Opening Day roster

Paris revamped his swing during the offseason and could make the Angels' Opening Day roster given his strong spring, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

To add a pertinent detail, Paris worked with Aaron Judge's private hitting coach during the offseason to rework his swing. The results have been impressive so far this spring, as the 23-year-old has slashed .381/.409/.810 with two homers, three doubles and eight RBI. Paris struggled mightily with a .440 OPS over 58 big-league plate appearances last season, but his strong spring and Luis Rengifo's hamstring injury -- which has made him an uncertainty for Opening Day -- has opened the door for Paris to potentially break camp with the Angels.