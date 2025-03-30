Kyren Paris News: Cranks homer in start

Paris went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in a 3-2 win against the White Sox.

Jo Adell (hip) was held out Sunday, and Paris started in center field in his place. The 23-year-old took advantage of the opportunity, going deep to left-center field in the eighth inning for what turned out to be the game-winning run. Paris struggled mightily in brief big-league stints each of the past two years, but he's made some adjustments to his swing that led to an eye-opening spring and a spot on the Opening Day roster. He probably won't get regular playing time when Adell returns, but Paris is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy in case an everyday spot in the lineup opens up for him.