LaMonte Wade News: Belts first home run of 2025

Wade went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Wade began the game on the bench against left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez, with Casey Schmitt receiving the starting nod at first base. However, Wade pinch hit for Schmitt in the eighth frame, giving the Giants a three-run lead with a 364-foot solo shot off right-hander Ryan Gusto. The homer also marked Wade's first hit on the season. The 31-year-old has struggled to start the 2025 campaign, slashing .059/.056/.235 with two RBI and five strikeouts across 19 plate appearances.