LaMonte Wade News: Rough start continues Monday

Wade went 0-for-4 during Monday's 2-0 loss to the Reds.

Wade struck out twice Monday and is currently tied for the team-worst mark in strikeouts (13) over the club's first 10 outings. The 31-year-old started the season 0-for-16 in his first five appearances, though he had a two-game stretch in which he went 4-for-7 with a home run and two additional runs. However, Wade's struggles have continued in the Giants' last three games, as he's gone 0-for-11 while striking out six times. He's slashing .118/.162/.324 with four extra-base hits in 34 at-bats.