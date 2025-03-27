Lance McCullers Injury: On IL, rehab start on tap

The Astros placed McCullers (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

McCullers hadn't pitched in a game since the 2022 World Series before he finally took the hill late in spring training, throwing a scoreless, 13-pitch inning in a March 18 Grapefruit League outing against the Nationals. The right-hander checked out fine physically coming out of that appearance and then made another 33-pitch appearance in a minor-league game at Astros camp earlier this week. He's now scheduled to report to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday to make his first rehab start, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. Given his long layoff, McCullers will likely be stretched out slowly over the course of several minor-league appearances before the Astros consider bringing him off the IL, possibly as soon as late April.