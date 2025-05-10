MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

FanDuel is treating us to larger than usual nine-game Saturday main slate, with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. EDT. All 18 starting pitchers appear confirmed, and unlike Friday where there weren't a plethora of high-priced options, Saturday's pitching can be expensive. Garrett Crochet ($10,600) leads four arms priced in five-figures, though only one more sits at $9,000 or greater.

We saw some huge offense in Arizona and Colorado from both sides last night, and those spots have the slate's highest total again Saturday, so it's likely right back to the well. Wind appears to be blowing out in Denver as well, further boosting both sides. We look dry across the slate, with wind potentially being a major factor in Chicago.

Pitching

Shane Smith, CWS vs. MIA ($8,200): I'm going a different route with this portion of the column and intentionally omitting the top arms on the slate. There's nothing wrong with any of them, and they're priced that way for a reason, so I would use any of them that I can afford. But I'm going to suggest a few options as "what ifs" in order to try and save as much as possible for offense. Yes, wind is a concern, but that's seemingly negated some for Smith, who has a 45.2 percent ground ball rate against a 34.6 percent fly ball rate. That figures to play out almost identically against the Marlins, who a 44.3 percent ground ball rate and 34.6 percent fly ball rate. Smith has a 2.70 home ERA but a 5.15 xFIP, so there is concern, but Miami doesn't profile as an offense to explode.

Lance McCullers, HOU vs. CIN ($8,000): It's simply a question of innings/pitch count for McCullers, making just his second start since 2022. He earned nearly a 3x return in his season debut while working just 3.2 innings, and if he can work deeper here, he should provide more. Cincinnati comes with a 23.2 percent K rate off righties and a below average 94 wRC+. They are one of five offenses coming with a run expectancy of under four, with the other four facing higher-priced arms.

Kyle Gibson, BAL at LAA ($6,800): Yes, I'm reaching, but surely Gibson can't continue being as bad as he's been through two starts. His 14.09 ERA comes with a 5.37 xFIP, and he's allowing seven homers per nine innings, and a 46.2 HR/FB rate on just a 38.2 percent fly ball effort. Those numbers are video game bad. The Angels counter with a 26.6 percent K rate and 89 wRC+ off righties. Baltimore is the third-highest favorite to win at (-138). Can Gibson use this matchup to lower his numbers, give us five innings of minimal damage? It's fair to say no, but the matchup says maybe. Why not throw a dart in multi-entry GPPs and load up on bats?

Top Targets

Right back to the Padres well after they scored 13 runs Friday. Rockies starter Bradley Blalock has curious splits, being torched by lefties at home, but by righties on the road, so this is truly a free for all based on what else your lineup needs. Manny Machado ($3,900) isn't priced up for Coors Field or his form, collecting 16 hits during his nine-game hitting streak. Luis Arraez ($3,200) doesn't have power, but he makes for a cheap second piece for a mini-stack.

Use your Dodgers as you normally would, but this game went crazy on both sides last night, so Diamondback top options are viable against Dustin May, who has a 6.48 road ERA. Corbin Carroll ($4,300) has a .440 wOBA, 181 wRC+ and .378 ISO, while Ketel Marte ($3,400) is getting into form after injury, homered three times over his last two, siting with a .473 wOBA, 203 wRC+ and .296 ISO.

Bargain Bats

Gunnar Henderson ($3,100) homered Friday and has hits in 12 of his last 13, yet the price isn't moving upward. Pair that with a matchup against Angels' starter Jack Kochanowicz, who is allowing a .416 wOBA and .981 OPS to lefties, and things look promising.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera is allowing a .534 wOBA and 1.231 OPS to righties on the road, and .478/1.029 to lefties. There's no such thing as a reliable White Sox bat, but a dart throw to finish up your build may not be wrong. Maybe it's a day for Miguel Vargas ($2,600) to regain some late April form that saw him collect 12 hits in seven games.

Luisangel Acuna ($2,500) has earned double-digit fantasy points in six of his last nine games. If he gets on base, he's an immediate threat to steal, then in turn come around a plate a run.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Steven Kolek (Padres): Jordan Beck ($3,300), Ryan McMahon ($3,200), Michael Toglia ($3,000)

We know the Rockies have been awful all year, but they scored some runs Friday and Kolek hasn't shown to be a capable MLB arm in previous stints. Beck sits with a .338 wOBA and 101 wRC+, just slightly above league average, with a .242 ISO. He homered last night and is on an eight-game hitting streak. McMahon sits at .350/109/.216, so there's still the hope for a dinger. He has three multi-hit games in his last five, including two homers. Toglia is a feast of famine third option for power, homering in two of his last four.

Mariners vs. Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Cal Raleigh ($3,600), Randy Arozarena ($3,500), Jorge Polanco ($3,400)

Francis has allowed 14 runs and 22 hits across his last three starts, spanning just 12.0 innings, and has allowed a massive 11 homers across 35.0 innings overall. These three are simply the Mariners best three statistically against righties, conveniently hitting 3-4-5 in the lineup. Polanco has a .472 wOBA, 219 wRC+ and .372 ISO, Raleigh is at .432/191/.348 and Arozarena .377/153/.179. We know it's not an elite park for hitters, but both starters are middling at best, giving me a hunch that this eight run expectancy may be low.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.