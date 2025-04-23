Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers

Lance McCullers Injury: Rehab start coming Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

McCullers (forearm) will make a rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

McCullers was scratched from a scheduled rehab outing last week due to a stomach bug, but he's since thrown a 33-pitch bullpen session. He was able to work four innings in a rehab outing April 12, so he is nearing a traditional starter's workload and potential activation from the injured list.

