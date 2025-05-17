Lance McCullers News: Inefficient in no-decision

McCullers came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander also plunked Marcus Semien and uncorked a wild pitch, and McCullers left the mound in the line for the loss after 83 pitches (53 strikes). A six-run rally in the seventh by the Astros got him off the hook, however. The four frames still represented McCullers' longest outing since coming off the IL at the beginning of May, and his inability to go deep into games yet is understandable considering his two-year layoff due to injuries. He'll try to improve his efficiency in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.