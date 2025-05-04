Lance McCullers News: Lasts 3.2 frames in return
McCullers did not factor into the decision in Sunday's rain-shortened loss to the White Sox, allowing three hits and walks apiece over 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.
In his first outing back from a 2023 flexor tendon surgery, McCullers was inefficient against a lowly Chicago lineup, requiring 87 pitches to make 11 outs. Despite not allowing a run, the Houston right-hander generated just six whiffs as his sinker averaged 91.8 mph, down from his 2022 average of 93.1 mph. Given his extended absence, it's not surprising that McCullers might require a few outings to shake off the rust. He currently lines up to make his next start against Cincinnati at home next weekend.
