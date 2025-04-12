Lane Thomas Injury: Sitting fourth straight
Thomas (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Saturday will be the fourth straight game that Thomas has sat out since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch Tuesday. There are currently no plans in place to put him on the injured list, though that may change if he's unable to take the field soon. Angel Martinez will start in center field Saturday and bat seventh.
