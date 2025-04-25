Fantasy Baseball
Logan Gilbert headshot

Logan Gilbert Injury: Battling forearm tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 8:01pm

Gilbert was removed from his start Friday against the Marlins due to right forearm tightness.

Gilbert made it through three perfect innings before his forearm forced him to depart early, striking out three batters in the process. Two off days for the Mariners within the next week will give the 27-year-old extra time to recover before he's due to start again, but future updates from the team will help determine if he'll be able to do so.

Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
