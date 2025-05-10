Logan Gilbert Injury: Could throw off a mound soon

Gilbert (elbow) could throw off a mound by the end of Seattle's current six-game homestand that extends until Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert played catch prior to Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays, and it sounds like he's inching toward taking the next step in his throwing progression. The right-hander is recovering from a mild right flexor strain, and Kramer notes it's possible that Gilbert won't need as many rehab starts as teammate George Kirby (shoulder), who is expected to make three appearances in the minors before rejoining Seattle's rotation. However, Gilbert still has some hurdles to climb before reaching that checkpoint, so it remains difficult to gauge whether he'll be able to return before the end of the month.