Logan Gilbert Injury: Tossing side session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gilbert (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

This will mark Gilbert's first official bullpen since being placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury at the end of April, though he reportedly threw off a mound Sunday to a standing catcher. The team has yet to reveal a concrete timetable for Gilbert's return. However, the right-hander will likely need to make at least one or two appearances in the minors before being activated.

