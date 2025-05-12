Logan Gilbert Injury: Tossing side session Tuesday
Gilbert (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
This will mark Gilbert's first official bullpen since being placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury at the end of April, though he reportedly threw off a mound Sunday to a standing catcher. The team has yet to reveal a concrete timetable for Gilbert's return. However, the right-hander will likely need to make at least one or two appearances in the minors before being activated.
