Logan Henderson News: Expected to go back to Triple-A

The Brewers are expected to option Henderson to Triple-A Nashville in order to make room for the promotion of Craig Yoho, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henderson spun a gem against the Athletics on Sunday and earned the win after throwing six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. However, with Tobias Myers (oblique) set to make his season debut later this week, there isn't an immediate need in the rotation for Henderson. There's a good chance Henderson is back with the big club again at some point this season.