Logan O'Hoppe News: Clubs two more homers

O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.

O'Hoppe kicked off the scoring in the game with a massive 470-foot two-run shot in the second inning and added a 431-foot solo blast in the fourth. The powerful young catcher has three homers in his past two games and has collected exactly two hits in three straight contests. O'Hoppe continues to blossom into one of MLB's best hitters at his position-- he ranks second among backstops in the league with 13 home runs, is tied for third with 28 RBI and is slashing a strong .270/.306/.541 through 157 plate appearances.