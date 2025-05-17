Logan O'Hoppe News: Drives in five in win

O'Hoppe went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers.

O'Hoppe had hit a skid recently, going just 2-for-27 with a walk, 10 strikeouts and two RBI over his previous eight games. He quickly made an impact Saturday, delivering a two-run single in the first inning before tacking on a three-run homer in the seventh. O'Hoppe's already at 10 homers this year, halfway to matching his career-best total from 136 games in 2024. The catcher has added a .254/.289/.485 slash line with 23 RBI, 14 runs scored, one double and no stolen bases over 38 contests this season.