Logan O'Hoppe News: Pops eighth homer

O'Hoppe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

The slugging backstop got the Halos on the board when he took Carlos Vargas deep in the seventh inning. O'Hoppe is up to eight homers on the season, including three in the last five games, but those are his only hits over that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .259/.292/.553 with 11 runs and 13 RBI in 24 contests.