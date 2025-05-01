Logan O'Hoppe News: Surging in power department again

O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

O'Hoppe turned in his seventh multi-hit performance of the season Thursday. The 25-year-old backstop entered Thursday with an elite 21.8 percent barrel rate on the season, and he appears to be starting another power surge after homering in five of his first seven outings of the year. Across his last seven games, O'Hoppe is batting .269 (7-for-26) with four long balls and six RBI.