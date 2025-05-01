Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Surging in power department again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

O'Hoppe turned in his seventh multi-hit performance of the season Thursday. The 25-year-old backstop entered Thursday with an elite 21.8 percent barrel rate on the season, and he appears to be starting another power surge after homering in five of his first seven outings of the year. Across his last seven games, O'Hoppe is batting .269 (7-for-26) with four long balls and six RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now