Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg Injury: Struck by comebacker, exits game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Erceg was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers after begin hit on his left foot by a comebacker, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A 109-mph line drive off the bat of Riley Greene found Erceg's left foot/ankle in the seventh inning. He immediately collapsed to the ground after getting hit and wasn't able to walk off the field without the help of a trainer. The Royals should have more information on his status once they're able to take a look at him.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
