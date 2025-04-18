Lucas Erceg Injury: Struck by comebacker, exits game

Erceg was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers after begin hit on his left foot by a comebacker, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A 109-mph line drive off the bat of Riley Greene found Erceg's left foot/ankle in the seventh inning. He immediately collapsed to the ground after getting hit and wasn't able to walk off the field without the help of a trainer. The Royals should have more information on his status once they're able to take a look at him.