MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets for Thursday, April 10

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 10

Thursday brings a limited six-game slate across baseball. Most of the games have early start times. Let's get right to it and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 9-0 (+7.80 units)

Best MLB Bets Today

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Picks

Guardians First 5 Innings Run Line -0.5 (-148) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The White Sox have lost the first two games of this series to fall to 2-9 for the season. They did not score a single run in the first game and lost 3-2 on Wednesday, with one of their runs coming in the ninth inning. They are now 0-5 on the road. The Guardians are 2-0 at home after posting a 50-30 home record last season.

The Guardians have a starting pitching advantage in this matchup with RHP Gavin Williams facing RHP Jonathan Cannon. Williams had a 4.35 xFIP on the road last season, but he posted a 3.82 xFIP at home. Cannon isn't an overpowering force with his career 17.6 percent strikeout rate and he finished last season with a 4.62 xFIP. Look for the Guardians to grab an early lead in this matchup.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Picks

Royals Money Line (-118) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

This is the final contest in a four-game series between the Royals and Twins. After winning the first two battles, the Royals lost 4-0 Wednesday. It was a rare road victory for the Twins, who are 3-6 away from home in the early going. Last season, the Twins were just 39-42 on the road. The Royals went 45-36 at home last season and are 5-4 there to start this campaign.

The starting pitching matchup for this game is RHP Michael Wacha against RHP Bailey Ober. Wacha had a 3.83 xFIP and a 1.16 WHIP at home last season, compared to a 4.57 xFIP and a 1.19 WHIP on the road. After giving up eight runs to the Cardinals in his first start this season, Ober only lasted four innings against the Astros in his most recent outing. Another advantage for the Royals is that their bullpen is in good shape with Carlos Estevez and Lucas Erceg having not pitched since Monday. This is a great spot for the Royals to earn another win at home.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Picks

Under 0.5 First Inning Runs (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Braves have scored just 34 runs through 11 games, with 10 of those runs coming in a single outing April 4 against Miami. They have the seventh-worst OPS in baseball and have struck out 103 times. They have scored in the first inning in just two of their 11 games. It won't get any easier for them to score early with LHP Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Phillies. He has given up just two runs through 12 innings in his first two starts. Neither of those runs came in the first inning.

The Phillies could also have problems scoring with RHP Spencer Schwellenbach starting for the Braves. After throwing six shutout innings against the Padres in his first start of the season, he logged eight shutout innings against the Marlins in his last outing. Over those 14 combined innings, he allowed three hits, issued one walk and posted 14 strikeouts. His ability to keep hitters off base is nothing new, given his 1.04 WHIP across 21 starts last season.

