Lucas Giolito Injury: Covers five innings in rehab start

Giolito (hamstring) struck out four and allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks over five innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Portland.

Giolito has made four rehab starts between stops with Portland and Triple-A Worcester, logging a collective 4.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Though his results on the farm have been unremarkable, Giolito has been able to steadily increase his workload, with his five innings and 65 pitches Sunday both representing new highs. Giolito is expected to require one more tune-up outing in the minors before returning from the 15-day injured list and potentially slotting into the Red Sox rotation as soon as April 30. Since signing with the Red Sox in December 2023, Giolito has yet to make his team debut after missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from an internal brace surgery on his right elbow and then tweaking his left hamstring during spring training.