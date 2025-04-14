Lucas Giolito Injury: Likely making two more rehab starts

Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Monday that Giolito (hamstring) is likely to make two more rehab starts, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Giolito will make his third rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and is due for another one after that. It sets him up for his Red Sox debut as soon as April 25, although that date is not set in stone. Giolito missed the 2024 season following an internal brace surgery on his elbow and got a late start to this season because of a left hamstring strain.