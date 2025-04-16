Lucas Giolito Injury: Lit up in third rehab start

Giolito (hamstring) struck out four and gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks over two innings in his rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Portland.

Due to poor weather being in the forecast at Triple-A Worcester, Giolito moved down a level for his third rehab start after making his previous two appearances with Boston's top affiliate. The drop in competition didn't make things any easier for Giolito, who struggled to command his arsenal and spotted just 34 of his 60 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has hovered between 51 and 64 pitches in each of his three rehab starts and has yet to pitch on less than five days' rest, so he could stay in the minors for another outing or two to push up his pitch count and shake off some more rust. Giolito was placed on the injured list after suffering a low-grade left hamstring strain in mid-March, but he also missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow.