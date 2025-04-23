Lucas Giolito Injury: Scheduled for season debut May 1

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Giolito (hamstring) is tentatively scheduled to make his season debut May 1 in Toronto, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It would be his Red Sox debut, as well, after he missed the entire 2024 season following internal brace surgery on his right elbow. A left hamstring strain is what currently has Giolito on the 15-day injured list, and he will have to come out of his fifth rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Friday with no issues before officially being cleared to join Boston's rotation next week.