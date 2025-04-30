Lucas Giolito News: All set for Red Sox debut

The Red Sox activated Giolito (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Giolito is set to make his Red Sox debut Wednesday in Toronto after missing last season following an internal brace procedure on his right elbow and getting a late start to the 2025 campaign because of a left hamstring strain. The right-hander held a 5.19 ERA and 17:13 K:BB over 17.1 innings across five rehab starts. Giolito threw 85 pitches during his final outing, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload versus the Blue Jays.