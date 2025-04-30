Lucas Giolito News: Encouraging results in season debut

Giolito didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

After missing all of last season due to elbow surgery, Giolito registered a quality start in his Red Sox debut Wednesday. The right-hander's fastball touched 96 mph, which is an especially encouraging sign coming off a significant injury. It was equally as promising to see Giolito throw 90 pitches, which also suggests he's mostly stretched out following a five-start rehab assignment due to a hamstring strain to open the campaign. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, currently projected for next week versus a Rangers team that ranked 25th in runs scored (102) ahead of Wednesday's action.