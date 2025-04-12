Lucas Sims News: Picks up win Friday

Sims (1-0) walked two in a scoreless seventh inning Friday to collect the win in a 7-4 victory over the Marlins.

The veteran right-hander entered the game with the Nationals down 4-2, but Sims was still the pitcher of record when Washington took the lead for good in the top of the eighth. Sims has seen a heavy workload so far, appearing in nine of the Nats' first 13 games, and he hasn't exactly impressed with a 7.11 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB over 6.1 innings. He's also picked up a hold in addition to Friday's win, but he seems a long way from getting regular high-leverage work.