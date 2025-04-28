Luis Arraez Injury: Expected to return Tuesday

Arraez is expected to be activated from the 7-day concussion injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Giants, mmmDaniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Arraez landed on the concussion IL last week following a collision with the Astros' Mauricio Dubon, but he's poised to return after the minimum seven-day absence. The Padres have been using Gavin Sheets as their regular first baseman since Arraez went down, and Sheets will go back to being the club's primary designated hitter when Arraez returns.