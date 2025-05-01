Luis Arraez News: Hitting well since return

Arraez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI in a 5-3 win against San Francisco on Wednesday.

Arraez was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in his return to action that day. The veteran infielder added another two hits Wednesday, with his sixth-inning triple plating a run. Arraez has shown a bit more pop than usual with three homers, three doubles, a triple and an overall .149 ISO thus far in 2025, and he's recovered from a slow start at the plate to push his batting average up to .298 through 104 plate appearances.