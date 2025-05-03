Luis Arraez News: Plates three in victory

Arraez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Pirates.

Arraez gave the Padres a 3-2 lead with his run-scoring single in the fifth frame and added a two-run single in the eighth. Since returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on April 29, the veteran infielder has collected at least one hit and at least one RBI in each of his three games. Arraez started slowly this season but is now batting a robust .313 -- ninth-best in the National League -- as he pursues a fourth consecutive batting title.