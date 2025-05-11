Fantasy Baseball
Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Records three RBI in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Arraez went 3-for-7 with a triple, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's 21-0 win against the Rockies.

Arraez got in on the action during a massive day for San Diego's offense, singling in a run in the second inning and adding a two-run triple in the fourth. The veteran infielder has racked up three hits in two straight games, lifting his season batting average to .298. Arraez currently sits at 10th in the National League in that category as he seeks his fourth straight batting title.

