Luis Arraez News: Three hits in Friday's loss
Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners.
The Padres managed only eight hits in total, while the three batters behind Arraez in the order went a combined 0-for-11, so the 28-year-old's knocks didn't lead to any offense. Arraez is finding his groove in May, recording four three-hit performances in 13 games while producing a .298/.333/.368 slash line with six RBI and nine runs.
