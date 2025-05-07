Luis Garcia News: Struggles in loss Tuesday

Garcia was charged with a blown save Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Garcia entered in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Dodgers up one run, but by the end of the frame Miami had retaken the lead. The right-hander was hit pretty hard in the inning, as the Marlins managed two doubles and a single against him. Garcia pitched poorly at the beginning of the season but had been showing improvement prior to Tuesday, as he hadn't allowed a run over his previous eight innings spanning nine starts. He's worked as a lower-leverage option for Los Angeles throughout his first campaign with the club.