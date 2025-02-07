Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo Injury: Wins arbitration case

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Rengifo (wrist) will earn $5.95 million in 2025 after winning his arbitration case against the Angels, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The two sides were only $150,000 apart when they filed last month, but they went to a hearing and Rengifo's side emerged victorious. Rengifo -- who is expected to be ready for spring training after right wrist surgery last August -- is likely headed for a super utility role with the Angels again in 2025.

