Luis Rengifo Injury: Wins arbitration case

Rengifo (wrist) will earn $5.95 million in 2025 after winning his arbitration case against the Angels, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The two sides were only $150,000 apart when they filed last month, but they went to a hearing and Rengifo's side emerged victorious. Rengifo -- who is expected to be ready for spring training after right wrist surgery last August -- is likely headed for a super utility role with the Angels again in 2025.