Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert Injury: Dealing with knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 1:17pm

Robert is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins due to right knee soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be serious, as Robert is available off the bench per manager Will Venable. Robert has started to pick up his performance of late, hitting .245 with three home runs and eight stolen bases across his last 15 games. Michael Taylor is taking over in center field while hitting ninth.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
