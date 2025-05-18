Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert News: Collects two hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Robert went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Cubs.

Robert ended a three-game hitless streak, but he has still reached base in only two of his last seven games. He's hitting just .184 this season and has shown little improvement as the campaign has progressed. On the other hand, Robert has returned some fantasy value with five home runs and 17 steals across 43 contests.

