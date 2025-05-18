Luis Robert News: Collects two hits
Robert went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Cubs.
Robert ended a three-game hitless streak, but he has still reached base in only two of his last seven games. He's hitting just .184 this season and has shown little improvement as the campaign has progressed. On the other hand, Robert has returned some fantasy value with five home runs and 17 steals across 43 contests.
